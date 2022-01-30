Helping Hands moots NE Directory as game changer: Robin Hibu

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR ( By Pradeep Kumar )- NGO Helping Hands (HH) founder-president Robin Hibu launched the proposed North East Dictionary on Saturday during a virtual conference for developing an effective response system to smoothen its consistent endeavours to help NE people across the country in distress.

The NE people either face atrocities and reaching them has been a herculean task for which this idea was conceived, Hibu, also Delhi Police special commissioner, told participating members media consultant Pradeep Kumar, SC lawyer Rajesh Narang, IT honcho Gaurav Raj Thakur & Gaurav Bhats, Arupjyoti Gogoi, director Siddharth Soheb, Yogchhen Lama, actress Shilpa Bhawna, Munesh Solanki & Hanan Raj of Delhi Police.

Citing examples, he said that an Indigo Airhostess from Tripura was kidnapped by his so called lover and confined her in his house in Kerala. On receiving her SMS and plea of her brother, an Army captain; Hibu said he had contacted police commissioner and wing commander K D Khalij, who rescued and sent her to Agartala. Secondly, one Arunachalee boy Marnya Doye committed suicide at Bangalauru, but it was difficult to get any help from NE people. Somehow, Karnataka DGP and wing commander K D Khalij helped to send his mortal remains to Guwahati where Galo Welfare Society received and took it to his native place for last rites.

There are 747 volunteers across the country but the dictionary would facilitate link as and when needed, Hibu said, adding that his appeal has been posted in social media; he is in contact with 27 NGOs, state women commissions & other bodies for empanelling volunteers and write to state secretaries of education and skill development, particularly for upgrading list of NE students going outside for studies.

Hanan Raj, who developed the soft copy concept of application form, demonstrated it along with the process of acknowledgement and issue of identity card to receive applause from all. A compiled and classified directory of volunteers would be maintained at HH Delhi headquarter for alerting volunteers of specific area for emergency assistance to distressed NE folks, he added.

The Helping Hands would have its mini branch in every NE state soon, Hibu said, adding that the HH in collaboration with Edward Foundation & Darjeeling Initiative would begin its tangible activities in Sikkim. Moreover, all good Samaritans who have been assisting HH would be given gold medals while members playing proactive roles would also be felicitated at a function soon, he added.

This was followed by webinar for successful candidates of Mega IAS Scholarship Exam-2022 though Google meet with Advanced Learning System (ALS) chief executive director Manish Gautam, Delhi GNCT special commissioner (trade & taxes) Prince Dhawan, IT joint commissioner Padi Tatung and Hibu himself as resource persons.

While Hibu highlighted the success story of ALS and prospect of UPSC services, Gautam enlisted prospects of ALS course, Dhawan, an IAS officer, motivated them to not look back till the goal is reached while Tatung, an IRS officer, said self-confidence holds the key to success in life. While all of them cited inspirational success stories and gave tips as clues for success. It may be recalled that Dhawan served as Capital Complex and Lohit DC before being posted to Delhi recently.