North East

Extremely heavy rainfall warnings for North East India

Several districts in north-east India, especially Assam and Meghalaya, received extreme downpours since Saturday.

May 16, 2022
0 1 minute read
Extremely heavy rainfall warnings for North East India

GUWAHATI-  Several districts in north-east India, especially Assam and Meghalaya, received extreme downpours since Saturday. This has led to flood conditions at several places in both the states.

The IMD forecast said widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

It also said that there would be isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Meghalaya till May 17, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Mizoram and Tripura till May 17, isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next five days.

Related Articles

The  Central Water Commission (CWC)  said,  in Assam Burhi Dihing in Tinsukia district, and Barak in Cachar district were flowing in severe flood situation while a ‘Red Alert’ was sounded for river Kopili in Nagaon district as it was flowing at 61.8 metres with extreme flood situation breaking the previous record from 2004.

Tags
May 16, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Assam: RGU honours Dean’s Listers, semester toppers & students who brought laurels to varsity

Assam: RGU honours Dean’s Listers, semester toppers & students who brought laurels to varsity

March 23, 2022
Tripura: Bikram Sutradhar awarded the title of ‘Grand Master’

Tripura: Bikram Sutradhar awarded the title of ‘Grand Master’

March 11, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Governor reviews passing out parade of Assam Rifles

Arunachal Pradesh Governor reviews passing out parade of Assam Rifles

March 2, 2022
Southwest Monsoon: IMD predicts isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh

Wet spell is likely to drench Northeast India; IMD

February 24, 2022
AdiSU Shillong donates 30 units of blood to NEIGRIHMS to save lives

AdiSU Shillong donates 30 units of blood to NEIGRIHMS to save lives

February 14, 2022
Temperatures are expected to dip further across the Northeast

Temperatures are expected to dip further across Northeast

February 4, 2022
"Indian Achievers’ Award 2021-22” conferred to dynamic industrialist Dr. GD Dhanuka

“Indian Achievers’ Award 2021-22” conferred to dynamic industrialist Dr. GD Dhanuka

January 13, 2022
Unabated matrimonial woes of NE sisters in big cities

Unabated matrimonial woes of NE sisters in big cities

January 3, 2022
IMD Predicts Rain and thunder in Northeast

IMD Predicts Rain and thunder in Northeast

December 13, 2021
Covid Vaccination: Data says Most Northeast Districts Fail to Jab 50%

Covid Vaccination: Data says Most Northeast Districts Fail to Jab 50%

December 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button