Extremely heavy rainfall warnings for North East India

GUWAHATI- Several districts in north-east India, especially Assam and Meghalaya, received extreme downpours since Saturday. This has led to flood conditions at several places in both the states.

The IMD forecast said widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

It also said that there would be isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Meghalaya till May 17, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Mizoram and Tripura till May 17, isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next five days.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) said, in Assam Burhi Dihing in Tinsukia district, and Barak in Cachar district were flowing in severe flood situation while a ‘Red Alert’ was sounded for river Kopili in Nagaon district as it was flowing at 61.8 metres with extreme flood situation breaking the previous record from 2004.