Arunachal and Assam share age old cultural ties: Chowna Mein

ITANAGAR- Attending the Kristi Kendra Rongali Bihu Sammelan 2022 at Naharlagun today, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that North east has a rich biodiversity and a very rich cultural diversity. He mooted for a north east cultural exchange program including games and sports. He also advocated for a creation of north east tourist circuit apart from State specific tourist circuits.

Chowna Mein said “the people of Arunachal and Assam share age old cultural ties and we have a heart to heart relationships. He said every tribes of Arunachal have a special and peaceful relationship with the people of Assam which must be maintained in the coming years too”.

While paying his tribute to legendary singer and music composer of the region Late Bhupen Hazarika, he stated that Late Bhupen Da have unified the entire north east through his singing and his songs on Arunachal Pradesh ‘Arunachal Humara’ is very popular and loved by every Arunachali. The song is played and sung in every important occasion.

He further said that eminent literary personalities like luminary Late Lummer Dai and Padmashri Awardee, Y D Thongchi have further strengthened the ties between people of Arunachal and Assam through their writings. He said most of their literary works were in Assamese Language which helped to popularise Assamese language in the State and also endeared themselves and the people of Arunachal with Assamese people. They were also given equal love, affection and honour by the Assamese community.

Enticed with the presentation of Bihu Dances on the occasion, he called for preservation of traditional dances and popularise folk music through fusion and recreation. He said, “we must accept modernisation while keeping adherence to the traditions”.

Mayor IMC, Tame Phassang and Chairman, Sailaja Sankalp Trust and chairman, Sanskrit Bharati North East, Uday Aditya Goswami also spoke on the occasion.

Among others, Padmashri Awardee, YD Thongchi, NES General Secretary, Heri Maring, Secretary ACCI, Toko Prakash, Former Chairman AAPLU, Jalley Sonam and Joint Secretary to GoAP, Mamta Riba were also present on the occasion.