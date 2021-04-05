National

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hits Assam, Sikkim, Bihar, West Bengal

April 5, 2021
BREAKING: An earthquake hit Assam, Sikkim, Bihar and West Bengal, on Monday night.

The tremors were felt in many areas including Patna, Araria, and Kishanganj at 8.49 pm in Bihar.

The quake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred near the Sikkim-Nepal border.

No immediate casualties or damage was reported.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake was probably felt by many people in the area of the epicenter. It should not have caused significant damage, other than objects falling from shelves, broken windows, etc. reported volcanodiscovery

