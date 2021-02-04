Dr Harsh Vardhan has assured to visit Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Bio Resources and Sustainable Development Centre at Kimin.

ITANAGAR- Union Minister of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan has assured to visit Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Bio Resources and Sustainable Development at Kimin.

This was assured during the meeting, when a team of delegation comprising of Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology, Bamang Mangha, Director C.D. Mungyak, Department of Science & Technology, Director H.K. Dutta, State Remote Sensing Application Centre, Joint Directors Bamang Apo and Tana Tage led by MP (LS), Tapir Gao and MP (RS), Nabam Rebia.

During the meeting, both the MPs expressed their gratitude for giving special care to Arunachal Pradesh for the development of science and technology sectors and helping the state in harnessing its vast natural resources through appropriate intervention of science and technologies.

In the meeting, it was also discussed about the creation of Earth Sciences Division under the Department of Science and technology of the state government to reap the benefits of scientific research activities in the domain of mines and minerals, geotechnical laboratory, natural hazards, all weather station etc .

Union Minister Science and Technology and Earth Sciences was also requested to take up the pending projects and new proposals under the Department of Science and Technology and earth sciences ministry, which he assured to give his personal attention in getting early sanctions of the projects.

Earlier, Bamang Mangha, the Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology has apprised the Union Minister of Science and Technology about status of various on going projects being taken up by the Science and Technology Council in the state.