Arunachal: Techi Meena Lishi murder case, chargesheet against seven accused submitted

ITANAGAR: The police have submitted chargesheet before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Yupia here on Thursday against all seven accused involved in the Techi Meena Lishi murder case .

These seven accused are Roni Lishi, husband of late Techi Meena Lishi, Dathang Suyang, Kapwang Letey Lowang, Taney Khoiyang, Damriet Khoiyang, Chumi Taya and Vijay Biswas alias Dengu.

Briefing reporters outside the court premises late in the evening, Naharlagun SDPO Rike Kamsi informed that all seven accused have been chargesheeted under sections 302,120 (B), 201 and 316 of the IPC.

‘There are some details left which we will be taking care of and accordingly we will be submitting supplementary chargesheets in due course of time,’ he added.

Responding to queries about possible delay regarding submission of the chargesheet the SDPO clarified that there has been no delay on the part of the department. ‘We have submitted the chargesheet within the mandatory 90 days period.

There has been no delay however, filing the chargesheet in this particular case was indeed time taking as many accused were involved and there were a lot of witnesses, documents, evidences and locations, documenting all these things took time,’ he informed.

Nirjuli PS officer-in-charge and investigating officer of the case, Minli Geyi informed that the 56 pages long chargesheet also comprises of another 118 pages of supporting documents, statements, seizure lists besides some 60 photographs.

The OC further informed that the department has also sent some exhibits at the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) and once the FSL report is received, the department would be submitting supplementary chargesheets in due course of time.

The OC also stated that more arrests could be made in the case as the department is still investigating new and supporting angles in the case. ‘New angles need to be investigated and after that we will submit more supplementary chargesheets later,’ he said adding that the department has in the chargesheets also appealed to the court to conduct the trial on priority basis.

Seven-month pregnant, Techi Meena was allegedly murdered by hired goons at the behest of her husband, Lishi Roni on 5 November, 2020.

Presently, all seven accused are under judicial custody at Jully district jail.

Earlier, on 4 January 2020, the court of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC)-cum-civil judge, Yupia rejected the bail plea filed by co-accused Kapwang Letey Lowang and Taney Khoiyang.