BEWARE of Maruti Suzuki 40th Anniversary Celebration Scam

GUWAHATI- Recently, you might have come across a message on WhatsApp that said “ Maruti Suzuki 40th Anniversary Celebration” Well, that message was a scam by some hackers. The message was distributed via WhatsApp. It said that you have a chance to win a free Maruti Suzuki Baleno. However, the message was spread so that the hackers could collect browser and system information as well as the cookie data from the users.

According to Cyber experts, Viral Maruti Suzuki 40th Anniversary Gift Link can be a scam where cyber criminals could be looking for your personal data. Either they can use the data to call and defraud you or for your identity theft.

In a post, we will see about Maruti Suzuki 40th Anniversary Gift Link, and find out whether it is real or fake. We are sure that you have questions about it, such as what is Maruti Suzuki 40th Anniversary Gift Link?, Is Maruti Suzuki 40th Anniversary Gift Campaign is run by Maruti itself?, Is Maruti Suzuki 40th Anniversary Gift is real or fake?, Maruti Suzuki 40th Anniversary Free Gift Link is safe or not?, How does Maruti Suzuki 40th Anniversary Celebration Gift Link Works? and many more others

According to cyber experts, this link contains a virus and can be a scam where fraudsters could be looking for your money, personal data or other details.

When we check the address of the link. We found it is not from the original Maruti website. Hackers can even use it to install a malware or virus on your phone or computer. If you receive the message from an unknown number, report it as a scam to Whats App and block it.

If you have clicked on the link by mistake, then your personal and banking data is at risk of being leaked.

Internet is a very dangerous place and people can take advantage of you by collecting your data. This is what these types of scams do. They want you to fill a form in which you would require to share your personal information.

Then that information could be used against the user. These types of websites also save your browsing data so they can get to know what you are researching etc. You should never visit a website that you do not trust.