ADVERTISMENT
North East

Assam Police Rescued 3 Students abducted from Arunachal’s Likabali by School Van driver

The driver reportedly took the students on the pretext of buying some items from the market. However, due to an accident near Silapathar in Assam, Assam Police rescued them, and also arrested the driver.

Last Updated: December 15, 2023
1 minute read
Assam Police Rescued 3 Students abducted from Arunachal's Likabali by School Van driver

DHEMAJI-  Three students of Green Valley English Medium School at Likabali, of Lower Siang district, who were abducted by their school van driver, were rescued by police in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

The students have been identified as Jomtul Nyicyor (Class VI), David Boro (Class VII) and Terdi Buchi (Class VIII). All of them were boarders of the said school.

The driver reportedly took the students on the pretext of buying some items from the market. However, due to an accident near Silapathar in Assam, Assam Police rescued them, and also arrested the driver.

Also Read-  20 students beaten up in a school, children’s panel expresses anguish

Related Articles

The Parents of the abducted students lodged an FIR at Likabali police station on Monday, alleging that the school van driver had kidnapped their children, and has demanded action against the driver and the school management on charges of child trafficking.

On Wednesday, a team from the district administration, including Lower Siang deputy commissioner Mokar Riba, Superintendent of Police Gothombu Dzangju and Deputy Director of School Education Marte Koe, visited the school to investigate the incident.

Also Read-  RGU’s Professor arrested for allegedly raping minor girl

Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society ( APWWS )  Lower Siang unit also met with the school management of Green Valley English Medium School  on December 13, 2023, following a complaint by the parents of abducted children.

Meanwhile, The school management has terminated the school Van driver Kristopher Munda from the service on charge of severe misconduct and violation of  safety protocols.

Also Read- School Teacher arrested for raping girl students

In termination letter issued to Munda, by school’s principal it was mention that “ Upon thorough investigation I, it has come to attention that you engaged in the following actions, which are deliberate violations of our school’s policies and put the safety of our students at grave risk. “

It must be mention here that, Recently in  Acharyakulam School in Sijosa in Pakke Kesang district, around 20 minor students were physically abused.

Tags
Last Updated: December 15, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Revolutionizing Agriculture: Drones and Nano Urea Make Waves in North Eastern States

Revolutionizing Agriculture: Drones and Nano Urea Make Waves in North Eastern States

Arunachal: 6th North East India Fashion Week begins

Arunachal: 6th North East India Fashion Week begins

Four from Assam Lose Lives in Arunachal after rock falls on their car

Chowna Mein CM Mein attends 3rd Inter-State Cultural Exchange Festival of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh

Chowna Mein CM Mein attends 3rd Inter-State Cultural Exchange Festival of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Governor reviews the attestation Parade of the Assam Rifles Mahila recruits

Arunachal Governor reviews the attestation Parade of the Assam Rifles Mahila recruits

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Conferred with Bengmora Samanway Award 2023 in Assam

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Conferred with Bengmora Samanway Award 2023 in Assam

Assam: 8th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival Invites Entries from Across India

Assam: 8th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival Invites Entries from Across India

Weather Alert: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya in next 2 days

Weather Alert: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya in next 2 days

Aaranyak promotes local cuisine to win community support for coexistence with elephants

Aaranyak promotes local cuisine to win community support for coexistence with elephants

Weather Report: heavy rainfall expected over Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next five days- IMD

Weather Report: heavy rainfall expected over Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next five days- IMD

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button