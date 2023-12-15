Assam Police Rescued 3 Students abducted from Arunachal’s Likabali by School Van driver

DHEMAJI- Three students of Green Valley English Medium School at Likabali, of Lower Siang district, who were abducted by their school van driver, were rescued by police in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

The students have been identified as Jomtul Nyicyor (Class VI), David Boro (Class VII) and Terdi Buchi (Class VIII). All of them were boarders of the said school.

The driver reportedly took the students on the pretext of buying some items from the market. However, due to an accident near Silapathar in Assam, Assam Police rescued them, and also arrested the driver.

The Parents of the abducted students lodged an FIR at Likabali police station on Monday, alleging that the school van driver had kidnapped their children, and has demanded action against the driver and the school management on charges of child trafficking.

On Wednesday, a team from the district administration, including Lower Siang deputy commissioner Mokar Riba, Superintendent of Police Gothombu Dzangju and Deputy Director of School Education Marte Koe, visited the school to investigate the incident.

Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society ( APWWS ) Lower Siang unit also met with the school management of Green Valley English Medium School on December 13, 2023, following a complaint by the parents of abducted children.

Meanwhile, The school management has terminated the school Van driver Kristopher Munda from the service on charge of severe misconduct and violation of safety protocols.

In termination letter issued to Munda, by school’s principal it was mention that “ Upon thorough investigation I, it has come to attention that you engaged in the following actions, which are deliberate violations of our school’s policies and put the safety of our students at grave risk. “

It must be mention here that, Recently in Acharyakulam School in Sijosa in Pakke Kesang district, around 20 minor students were physically abused.