Arunachal: Wangshu wangsu with supporters join BJP

November 20, 2021
Mass joining of Mr: Wangshu wangsu 2019 JD(S) MLA Candidate along with 150 members of chatting village join the india largest political party BJP

LONGDING-  people of 59 Longing Pumao (ST) assembly constituency has witnessed a Major political development . Wangshu wangsu, JD(S) candidate for Assembly election 2019 , alongwith his 150 supporters,  have  joined BJP on  19-11-2021 at chatting village under Pumao circle of Longding Districts Arunachal Pradesh

The  members who joined BJP expressed their willingness and believe on the BJP policies and programmes are meant  for the larger interest of people. They express their confidence in leadership of MLA Tanpho Wangnaw and BJP unit of Longding District.

Panlem Wangpan mandal President, Pankhu wangsu  Longding District BJP President ,  Jehai Wangsu ZPM , Longding,  Mrs Chajut Wangsu, ZPM Pumao and Tanpho wangnaw MLA 59th Longding-Pumao (ST) assembly constituency along with  BJP Longding District karyakartas welcome the newly joined  members from JD(S) and NPP Parties.

November 20, 2021
