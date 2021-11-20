Arunachal: Wangshu wangsu with supporters join BJP

LONGDING- people of 59 Longing Pumao (ST) assembly constituency has witnessed a Major political development . Wangshu wangsu, JD(S) candidate for Assembly election 2019 , alongwith his 150 supporters, have joined BJP on 19-11-2021 at chatting village under Pumao circle of Longding Districts Arunachal Pradesh

The members who joined BJP expressed their willingness and believe on the BJP policies and programmes are meant for the larger interest of people. They express their confidence in leadership of MLA Tanpho Wangnaw and BJP unit of Longding District.

Panlem Wangpan mandal President, Pankhu wangsu Longding District BJP President , Jehai Wangsu ZPM , Longding, Mrs Chajut Wangsu, ZPM Pumao and Tanpho wangnaw MLA 59th Longding-Pumao (ST) assembly constituency along with BJP Longding District karyakartas welcome the newly joined members from JD(S) and NPP Parties.