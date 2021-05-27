Arunachal: SIT team along with Paras Singh will reach Itanagar today

ITANAGAR- The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Arunachal Pradesh Police along with YouTuber Paras Singh is on the way to Itanagar or about to reach Itanagar. The team is led by Inspector Techi Vijay .

Paras Singh will be interrogated by the SIT and then will be sent for Judicial Custody, said the police sources.

The Arunachal Pradesh police on Wednesday got transit remand of YouTuber Paras Singh, alias Bunty, who was arrested in Ludhiana on Tuesday for his racial remarks against a Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh and for bearing ill will towards the people of the state.

It must be mentioned here that ” Paras Singh, who goes by the name Paras Official on his YouTube channel, had in a video posted on Sunday termed Congress MLA Ninong Ering a non-Indian and apparently claimed that Arunachal Pradesh was a part of China, sparking furor among Arunchalees and people from other parts of the country”.

However In another video, posted on Monday, he apologised for his comments.

Meanwhile, After Paras singh, Two more PUBG Mobile YouTubers called out for racial remarks towards MLA Ninong Ering who wrote a letter to the Prime Minister requesting him to stop the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Inder Preet and Shivamm Raghav, were caught badmouthing the MLA. These players are pretty influential and their YouTube channels, GtxPreet and 420 Gaming have 1.79 million and 113K subscribers respectively.