Arunachal: RGU organizes National webinar on Black fungus disease

ITANAGAR- The Department of Botany, Rajiv Gandhi University organized a National webinar on Black fungus disease (Mucormycosis) amid Covid-19 pandemic on June14, 2021. Black fungus disease or Mucormycosis is a serious concern in the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Around 100 participants, including scientists, academicians, ecologists, research scholars and students attended the webinar.

Prof RK Singh, Head, Department of Botany welcomed all the dignitaries and participants in the webinar. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Saket Kushwaha, VC, RGU congratulated the organizers for selecting a very relevant and important topic for the webinar. He also inspired all to explore new possibilities to tide over difficult times.

Pro VC, Prof. Amitava Mitra, underlined the role played by webinars in dissemination of knowledge during this pandemic. Registrar, Dr. NT Rikam, encouraged the organizers and highlighted that the webinar on black fungus is a first for the state. Dean Faculty of Life Science, Prof. Sumpam Tangjang Singh spoke about the severity of the disease and the concern it has caused among the public.

Dr Jego Ori, Assistant Prof, TRIHMS, Naharlagun spoke at length on mucormycosis and its preventive measures. He outlined the different symptoms of mucormycosis and how to recognize them. He also discussed the treatment strategies of the disease. Prof Rupam Kapoor from University of Delhi explained in detail why mucormycosis spurted during covid-19 treatment.

She explicitly described the factors that led to the incidence of mucormycosis and the mechanism by which fungus could invade the body. She also explained why the black fungus is not an appropriate nomenclature and should be called Mucormycosis. Both the speakers were in common view that one should up the immune level to prevent mucormycosis and be alert to spot any signs and symptoms of the disease

The active participants had a volley of questions for the speakers which they happily answered each of them. The webinar came to an end with a vote of thanks from Dr Heikham Evelin, Convenor of the Webinar