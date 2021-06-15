Arunachal: AAPLU demands free and fair investigation on the death of lineman Harik Sangma

RUPA/ Itanagar : In a latter submitted to Officer-In-Charge of Rupa Police station of West Kameng district, the All Arunachal Pradesh Labour’s Union (AAPLU), West Kameng Unit demands free and fair investigation on the death of lineman Late Harik Sangma, Who was electrocuted when he was restoring a fault of Rupa Army Line on a 33 KV electricity Pole near Maya Bridge at Singchung on 8th June 2021. Later Harik was succumbed to his injuries. He was a employee of Power department, Bomdila.

Addressing a press conference, AAPLU President Nikon Sangchoju stated that ” Harik lost his life due to negligence of the department. He also alleged that the staff do not have sufficient safety equipments and risking their life.”

Explaining about the incident AAPLU president stated that ” On June 8 Harik Sangma, along with other staff led by Junior Engineer K C Agarwal, proceeded to restore a fault at Singchung. Before their proceeding, the junior engineer informed Rupa Army Sub-Station not to charge the 33kv line beyond Rupa towards Dahung. On reaching the suspected fault site at Singchung, late Harik Sangma started to work on the line. However, the line was live and Harik electrocuted, and fell down on the ground. stated AAPLU President.

Further he informed that, Harik was being treated Military Hospital of Dahung, but on his deteriorating condition referred to Tezpur where he succumbed to his injuries on June 9.

Nikon Sangchoju , further stated that ” The incident took place due to either negligence or miscommunication between the junior engineer of the department of power, or it was negligence of Army Sub-station Rupa.

Meanwhile tendering a charter of demand AAPLU appealed district authorities for free and fair investigation to initiate judicial proceedings into the matter.