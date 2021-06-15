Arunachal: Online Gambling busted by Lower Siang Police

ITANAGAR- The rising trend of online gambling is now a another challenge for the police. The growth in the adoption of smartphones is transforming the online gambling trend as most of the betting consumers are using their smartphones to play the games and earn money.

In recent case, Today a “Online Gambling” in form of Housie/ Tambola busted in the Lower Siang district, informed SP lower Siang in official twitter handle and the facebook page.

SP informed that ” the organizers are connecting the customers by sending the invitation through social media, transactions are being made through Online mode by using paytm/ Google pay/ Phone pay etc and websites used as platform for conducting the Gambling” .

One person arrested and laptop, mobile and pass book recovered from his possession. Three bank accounts amounting of lacs of rupees, freezed for proceed of crime, and a case registered and more arrest is in process, informed SP.

Meanwhile the, Rapid technological advancements, availability of internet and may be an increase in the number of gambling users are some of the factors that are influencing the growth of the online gambling in the state.

This is a developing story, more details awaiting