Arunachal: RGU distributes Laptops to its members

ITANAGAR- In a small ceremony, conducted in blended mode in the Smart Theater of the Department of Computer Science & Engineering (CSE), Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ), Laptops were presented to representative members of the university fraternity.

Dr. N. T. Rikam in his welcome address shared how the university is trying its best to create a work conducive atmosphere in the university and that the decision to distribute laptop was a step towards it.

He also shared many other welfare measures that the university is taking from time to time, like providing a financial aid of Rs. 1,000/- to all its 800 plus employees both teaching and non-teaching for procurement of masks and sanitizer during the pandemic period.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University, gave away the laptops to the members present physically. In adherence to the SOPs, the laptops were distributed to only a few selected members in the Token Ceremony. In his address, he shared how the university is in the right path of progress and each member of the university is an integral part of this growth.

He further shared that keeping in view the online academic activities due to Covid-19 Pandemic a relief of Rs. 1500/- was disbursed to all faculty members to cover the usage of data. He hoped that this additional support of the university to provide laptop and related support will inspire all to work harder to achieve higher academic pursuits.

It may be mentioned that a total of 200 laptops were distributed to all the faculty members and officers at RGU today.

The program was conducted by the ICT Centre RGU in the supervision of T. D. Megeji, Joint Director and his team. Mr. Megeji also presented a Power Point on the SOPs for ownership and use of the laptop.

Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro Vice Chancellor, RGU; Prof. Tana Showren, Dean, Faculty of Social Science and Prof. Nandini Chakrabarty, Dean, Faculty of Environmental Sciences also spoke on the occasion.