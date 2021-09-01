Arunachal Pradesh launched “Poshan Maah” all across the state

ADVERTISEMENT

YUPIA- Arunachal Pradesh launched “Poshan Maah” on 1st September, 2021 all across the state with the rest of the country to celebrate “Converging towards a healthy walk through life” under POSHAN Abhiyaan.

Poshan Maah 2021 will be celebrated whole month ending on 30th Sept’21. This celebration is planned around four major themes 1) Plantation activity in form of POSHAN VATIKA 2) Yoga and AYUSH for Nutrition 3) Awareness and focus on locally available nutritious food 4) Drive for identification of SAM, for promoting convergent action among all the partner Departments.

The launch program started with plantation of fruit bearing trees at the office premises of DD, Yupia by the dignitaries and officials of WCD as a part of Poshan Vatika. The formal program started with lightening of lamp and administration of Poshan Pledge.

Smt. Aryoma Lowancha, DD Yupia, WCD gave the keynote address and stressed on the importance of Poshan Maah as a key component of Poshan Abhiyaan, its focus on Poshan Vatika (Nutri garden), importance of Yoga and nutritious food. On this occasion, DD Yupia also mentioned that the State is observing Matru Vandana Saptah from 1st – 7th Sept’21 of Pradhan Mantra Matru Vandana Yojna (PMMVY) – A Conditional Maternity Benefit Programme. She took this opportunity to motivate the grassroots Anganwadi workers to work diligently on various programs under POSHAN Abhiyaan and PMMVY.

Dr. Arvind Kumar, Research Officer (Ayurveda) from Regional Ayurveda Research Institute provided a very informative talk on Nutrition and Ayurveda with practical inputs on how requirement of nutrition is different in every individual and how food diversification and combination of the locally available grains, vegetables and fruits can be added to the diet for a healthy lifestyle and this information can be used by the field functionaries to ensure nutritional requirements of mothers and children.

The program also saw the release of Poshan stickers as IEC materials to be run across the state during the celebration of Poshan Maah.

The Chief Guest Chukhu Bablu, Zilla Parishad Chairperson was very enthusiastic about the idea of using locally available vegetables and fruits in our daily diet for nutrition. Further, he appealed to all WCD field functionaries present to pass on this information to the village people who can take advantage of it as this could be key in reducing Malnutrition. He also expressed his delight in being called to attend such an event and thanked WCD Department.

Shri. Tok Kuma, ZPM Naharlagun, was the Guest of Honour. The program was also attended by Dr. Nyang Nitak, DRCHO, Dr. Raju Tania, District AYUSH Nodal Officer, Smt. Y. Jerang, DIPRO Yupia, CDPOs of Papumpare District, Consultants of POSHAN Abhiyaan, Supervisors, Gram Sewikas, EO(WCS), WCD field functionaries, Anganwadi Worker/Helpers.