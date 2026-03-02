Arunachal Must Strengthen Internal Security: CM

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday underscored the need for strong internal security, technology-driven policing and conviction-oriented criminal justice delivery while addressing the inaugural session of the State-Level Conference of Superintendents of Police and Commandants at the DK Convention Centre.

The conference, attended by Mama Natung, Advisor to Home Mutchu Mithi, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, newly appointed Director General of Police S.D. Singh Jamwal, senior state police officials, CAPF representatives and civil administration officers, was organised as a follow-up to the 60th All India Conference of DGPs held in Raipur under the chairmanship of Narendra Modi.

Stating that development and law and order must move in tandem, Khandu asserted that sustained progress is not possible without stability. He emphasised strengthening cyber capabilities and digital forensics, observing that technology will shape the future of policing.

The chief minister also called for activation of official social media platforms of the Police Department to enhance public awareness and transparency. He suggested constituting a dedicated social media team under the DGP and advised district SPs to ensure responsible and official use of digital platforms.

On border management, Khandu highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s strategic location, sharing international borders with Bhutan and Myanmar and a boundary with Tibet. He stressed vigilance along the Myanmar border, particularly in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, where concerns relating to extortion and drug trafficking linked to cross-border insurgent influence persist.

Stating that the state does not have homegrown insurgency, he said existing challenges must be addressed through local ownership rather than reliance solely on central intervention. He commended the police for neutralising attempts to revive insurgency under the name of the United Tani Army and called for strengthening the Special Task Force, augmenting manpower and training, and improving coordination with central forces such as Assam Rifles.

Referring to illegal immigration, the chief minister announced that the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, is being technologically upgraded and will soon be rolled out in digital format across the state.

He also discussed the implementation of the new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — describing them as a structural shift in India’s criminal justice framework. He congratulated the state police for achieving full training coverage and rolling out initiatives including e-Suraksha, e-Summons, ICJS integration, Nyay Shruti and mobile forensic vans.

However, Khandu stressed the need to transition from arrest-oriented policing to conviction-oriented policing, noting that conviction rates remain around 30 percent. He called for coordination between police, law and judiciary departments to identify gaps in prosecution, ensure preservation of evidence during the “golden hour,” and strengthen the State Forensic Science Laboratory.

Highlighting broader priorities, he urged focus on AI-driven policing, cyber security, narcotics control and women and child safety. He lauded the Roing Police Station for receiving the Best Police Station Award 2025 and commended the force for achievements including destruction of nearly 16,000 acres of illicit poppy and cannabis cultivation, registration of multiple NDPS cases, major narcotics seizures and dismantling of an inter-state vehicle theft syndicate.

Welcoming the new DGP Dr. Jamwal, Khandu expressed confidence in his leadership and hoped for a stable tenure to implement long-term reforms. He assured that recommendations emerging from the conference would be supported through financial allocations in the upcoming state budget.

Reiterating that peace and stability remain top priorities, the chief minister directed officers to submit compliance reports in a time-bound manner and conduct similar orientation meetings at district levels to ensure effective implementation of conference outcomes.