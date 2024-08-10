Arunachal: Itanagar Capital Police detect 153 ILP violators

ITANAGAR- One hundred Fifty Three ( 153 ) violators of the inner line permit (ILP) regulation were detected during ILP checking drives carried out by the Itanagar Capital Police on Friday at various locations of the capital city.

Non-FIR cases were registered against these violators under Section 3 of the BEFR Act, and they were subsequently presented before the Executive Magistrate.

Following due process, the violators were removed from the territory of Arunachal Pradesh.

In response to escalating security concerns linked to developments in a neighbouring country and in anticipation of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, the Itanagar Police have ramped up enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regulations as mandated by the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act.

This initiative comes under direct orders from the State government, aiming to enhance security across the state.

A Special Drive was launched on 09/08/24, spearheaded by SDPO Itanagar, Kengo Dirchi, in coordination with teams from Itanagar Police Station, Niti Vihar Police Station, and Chimpu Police Station.

The operation focused on ensuring strict compliance with ILP requirements.

SP Capital, while commending the police teams for their diligent efforts, announced that ILP checks will be further intensified in the coming days. Special attention will be given to identifying and apprehending violators who misuse Tourist ILPs to enter the state and then overstay beyond the permitted time.

He urged the public to cooperate with the police in this drive to curb illegal immigration and encouraged citizens to report any information related to such violations to the Capital Police.

This enhanced vigilance is part of the broader efforts to maintain security and uphold the law as the state prepares for significant national events.