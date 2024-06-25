ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Heavy rain lashes Leparada district

A landslide triggered by heavy rain blocked the Aalo-Pangin Pasighat road in Siang district, officials said.

Last Updated: June 25, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-   With heavy rain lashing Arunachal Pradesh’s Leparada district several acres of crops have been submerged by water, an official said on Tuesday.

A landslide triggered by heavy rain blocked the Aalo-Pangin Pasighat road in Siang district, officials said.

Also Read- 9,000 kg of waste removed from Yagamso River after flash-floods in Itanagar

Leparada District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) T Pema said officials of the district administration are assessing the situation, arising out of continuous downpour.

She said officials are visiting wet rice cultivation fields submerged by water following heavy downpour.

The DDMO appealed to people living near river banks, and landslide-prone zones to move to safer locations.

“We are keeping a strict vigil in the flooded areas”, she added.

Also Read- Cloudburst in Itanagar triggers landslides, flood-like situation

A landslide disrupted road communication in Siang district near Yeksing, blocking the Aalo-Pangin-Pasighat road.

Several commercial and private vehicles are stranded on both sides of the highway, as a huge pile of debris blocked the road, officials said.

