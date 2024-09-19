Arunachal

Arunachal: Education Minister attends follow-up meeting of Chintan Shivir-cum-Education Conclave held at Tezu

During his visit, Minister Sona inspected two key educational institutions in the district—GHSS I and GHSS 2 in Tezu.

TEZU- Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, along with a team of officials from the Education Department, visited Lohit District to attend the follow-up meeting of the Chintan Shivir-cum-Education Conclave. The minister was accompanied by senior officials including Duly Kamduk, Secretary of Education; Kadhing Perme, Director of Elementary Education; and Sadung Gyadu, Deputy State Project Director, ISSE.

During his visit, Minister Sona inspected two key educational institutions in the district—GHSS I and GHSS 2 in Tezu. Addressing the officials, Sona stressed the importance of creating a sustainable educational model and urged the officers of the education department to adopt a proactive approach.

He highlighted the government’s seriousness in improving the educational system, calling for collective efforts to drive change. “We must learn from past mistakes to create better policies and make more informed decisions,” Sona remarked.

The minister acknowledged the potential resistance to initiatives such as merging schools and suggested that these challenges be handled effectively. He elaborated on the concept of “reverse engineering,” explaining that proper input and support from district officials are crucial for achieving positive results.

He also emphasized the importance of mapping infrastructure gaps and deficiencies in the district’s education sector, which would be addressed on a priority basis. Furthermore, Sona pointed out that state-level policies must be based on ground realities, as formulating policies without an understanding of local needs could have adverse impacts.

In his address, the MLA of  Tezu-Sunpura AC, Mohesh Chai, stressed the need for the early completion and operationalization of the engineering college in the district. He also discussed the potential renaming of IGGC College and urged the government to consider teacher transfers and postings based on necessity.

Chai further emphasized the importance of ensuring the quality of works before granting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to ensure proper utilization of funds. Additionally, he stressed the need for boundary walls around schools for improved security and infrastructure protection.

During the meeting, DC Shashvat Saurabh delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the current educational scenario in the district. He outlined various challenges faced by the district and proposed solutions, including rationalizing and redistributing teachers to address shortages in specific areas. Saurabh also discussed the potential benefits of clubbing schools on a need-and-merit basis to optimize resources.

Secretary of Education, Duly Kamduk, spoke on the importance of efficient planning to ensure resources are used effectively. He advocated for proposals to be based on both feasibility and necessity while avoiding duplication of efforts.

Kamduk suggested that unused school buildings could be repurposed for other educational activities. He also urged district authorities, including BRCs, CRCCs, and BEOs, to provide accurate and timely reports on the educational situation. Kamduk reminded BEOs that it is their responsibility to take classes during their off time to support the educational framework.

The meeting was attended by Kunal Yadav, ADC Tezu, along with several Heads of Departments (HODs) and PRI members.

