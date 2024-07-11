Arunachal: DC Tawang felicitates the district toppers in Classes VIII, X and XII examinations and the best performing schools.

TAWANG- Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Kanki Darang, today felicitated the district toppers in Classes VIII, X and XII examinations and the best performing schools.

DC called a meeting with all the head of Schools and School adopters of Tawang and Kyidphel block. The teachers and school adopters of 29 schools attended the meeting.

In his address to the house he congratulated the district toppers and their teachers for the good performance, he said that, though this year our district couldn’t upgrade the toppers list but we have increased our pass percentage and asked the teaching community and students to work harder.

We have to see for reasons behind poor performance by one or two schools and work on it for improvement to secure better results in the coming examinations.

Concerned with the shortage of science teacher he asked few officers with science and mathematics background to spare little time to teach in school, so that the regular classes of students are not hampered till some arrangements for regular teachers are made.

He asked the head of schools to ensure that every teacher gives home work to students, this will keep the continuity of study at home he added.

During interaction session the head of schools presented their achievements and grievances of respective school.

The school adopters presented their school visit and activity report, they also gave valuable inputs in improving the overall development of their adopted schools.

I/C DDSE Dondup, extended his gratitude to DC and school adopters for their concern for improvement of education scenario of the district and appealed the teachers to extend full cooperation and re-dedicate themselves for the making of future citizens of the nation.