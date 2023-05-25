Arunachal: DC Papum Pare convenes meeting on monsoon preparedness

YUPIA- DC Papum Pare Cheechung Chukhu on Thursday convened a meeting to review the monsoon preparedness with all the departments concerned, along with State Disaster Response Force and the National Disaster Response force at the DC Conference hall, Yupia.

After reviewing the Disaster response preparations by all the departments the DC said, “ Vulnerable places, which are susceptible to landslides and floods should be identified. Proper warning system has to be in place to effectively alert the citizens on any eventualities .”

Instructing DDMO and NEEPCO to install signage at all vulnerable places along the Pare river he added that “ Along the Pare river ,specific areas like Kasel in Midpu and Bohapahar in Tigdo are like death traps, where more than 20 cases of drowning have been reported in the past few years. Out of these cases, 90 percent are outsiders, unaware of the river s turbulence and the water release timings from the Pare dam. Specific signage has to be installed in these places to prevent the youngsters from venturing into dangerous areas.”

Lauding the Automatic Early warning system (AEWS) installed by NEEPCO at Dam site, Jampa village, Chiputa, Doimukh( NEEPCO colony), Banderdewa( near police station) and power house DC Chukhu suggested for exploring options to issue warnings for other disasters as well.

While discussing about mushrooming of resorts and restaurants on the banks of the Pare reservoir without any safety SOP in place, DC Cheechung Chukhu assured to discuss the matter with all the stakeholders and ensure a safety SOP is formulated.

He also suggested for ensuring Miniature circuit breakers (MCBs )are installed in all commercial shops to prevent fire accidents by electric short circuits.

DDMO Shri Nima Tashi elaborated the roles and responsibilities of the responsible departments and sought cooperation from all in mitigating any disaster.

Further highlighting the role of ‘Apda Mitras’ DDDMO Tashi informed that “Papum Pare has the highest number of Apda Mitras in the state.”

“Apda mitras are trained community volunteers who will assist the District Administration during disasters.” He further informed.

Among others ADC (HQ) Shri Tabang Bodung, HoDs, Admin Officers , representatives from SDRF, NDRF , NEEPCO and Pare Hydroprojects attended the meeting.