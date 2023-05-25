Arunachal: Lower Subansiri on war footing mode to fight garbage menace

ZIRO- The Lower Subansiri District Administration is on a war footing mode to fight the chronic garbage menace affecting the District Hq. for the past several months.

Team UD&H led by Assistant Engineer-cum-DLRSO Chakpu Raju cleared the tons of garbages dumped at the entrance gate of the Swachh Destruction Machine at Hong village recently. Around 20 vehicles of dumped garbage had piled up at the site and team UD&H comprising 15 members including safai karamcharis, sweepers, drivers and lifters cleaned up the garbage and segregated them from early morning till late afternoon.

After the primary and secondary segregations, garbage have been placed separately and scrap dealers can now come and pick up the dry garbage including metal and plastic wastes while wet garbage have been placed at the compost bins, informed Raju, while appealing the people of Hong village to do primary segregation of garbage at their homes home prior to dumping. He also informed that UD&H department is on the job to bring the defunct Swachh Destruction Machine to use which would be of great help in mitigating the garbage problem to an extent.

Meanwhile, the UD&H AE further informed that a RRR (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) centre is also coming up at the UD&H complex near LBS school on temporary basis similar to the ones of Deomali and other places in the state. The RRR center was cleaned in the morning to be pressed into service.

An RRR center is a one stop solution for citizens, institutions, commercial enterprises etc. to deposit or donate unused or used plastic items, cloths, footwear, books and toys. Once collected, these items would be handed over to different stakeholders to be refurbished or reused by converting them into new products.

While appreciating the efforts of team UD&H led by Chakpu Raju, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime said the District Administration is aware of the problems and concerns of citizens of the district in respect of garbage problem and assured to leave no stone unturned in mitigating the chronic problem sooner than later.

‘The garbage management at our District is doable and it requires only will power and dignity of labour, he said, while adding we will explore every possible solution including replicating an RRR center from other place or any other solution which would augment in mitigating the problem.

Nime further informed that the RRR center would be funded from DC’s untied fund instead of waiting for Govt. funds which is tedious and time taking. The DC also informed that the District Administration would organize another secondary garbage segregation programme at Rachi towards Kardo on Saturday where participants would be distributed free hand gloves.