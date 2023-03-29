ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Cabinet approves to recall the order of new Chairman, Members of APPSC

Cabinet also Approved the MoA to be signed with Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSU) for development of Hydropower in the States.

Last Updated: March 29, 2023
ITANAGAR- The State Cabinet held its 7th meeting of the year since January 2023 today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and came out with important decisions.

Cabinet gave the formal nod to recall the order of new Chairman and Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) and recommended the same to Governor for recalling the appointment orders of 7th February 2023.

Cabinet Approved the MoA to be signed with Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSU) for development of Hydropower in the States. This will pave way to unlocking potential 5 HEP with an installed capacity of 2820 MW. This will spur huge investment in the State and generate employment.

The Kaling Tayeng Committee on restructuring the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service was deliberated in detail. The Cabinet Approved in Principle a major part of the Committee’s recommendation. This will pave way for a robust State Civil Service.

The Cabinet approved the proposal for renewal of MoA and support to 04 (Four) events (Arunachal Got Talents, Arunachal Idol, Miss Arunachal and Mr Arunachal) for another 3 Years as Annual Calender Events w.e.f Financial Year 2023-24.

It was further decided to increase the Grant in Aid for the above events from existing Rs. 40 Lakhs to Rs. 80 Lakhs respectively. These platforms have nurtured the huge pool of talents of youths of our state who have made the State proud at the national level.

