Arunachal: Birthday of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda celebrated at Raj Bhavan

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the Janjatiya Graurav Diwas celebration, which is observed on the birthday of great tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 15th November 2022.

The Governor paid tributes to Revered Birsa Munda and also all the tribal freedom fighters who laid down their life for the freedom of India. He emphasised that it is our duty to bring the inspiring stories of tribal heroes and heroines in the freedom struggle for public information and importantly for the motivation of our new generation.

The Governor said that the contribution of the tribal society of the entire country in the struggle for freedom is being remembered and honored with pride.

The Governor shared his experiences of the difficult pre-independence days and lauded the contributions of Tribal people in the Independence struggle of India. He also highlighted the way forward for the youth. He expressed hope that the occasion will be a harbinger of new policies and welfare activities for the tribal communities and also will inspire all to rise against injustice, corruption and inequality.

Secretary to Governor Asif Mohd, IPS spoke about the life and the sacrifices of Birsa Munda.

On the special occasion of Janjatiya Graurav Diwas, the Governor felicitated the Tribal Divyangjan who brought laurels for Arunachal Pradesh in the Divyangjan International Championships. Gollo John, visually impaired, who won a Gold Medal at International Karate Championship at Lanka in 2019, Biki Takar, orthopedically disable, who won Silver Medal at International Para Badminton Championship in 2022 at Uganda, Techi Sonu, orthopedically disabled, who won a Silver Medal in National Para Power lifting Championship 2021 at Bengaluru, Tarh Radhe, orthopedically disabled who won Silver Medal in National Power lifting and Body Building Championship 2021 at Guwahati and Itanagar and Anang Bagang, wheel chaired athlete, who won Silver Medal at North East Regional Game in 2019 were honoured on the occasion.

Encouraging the sportspersons, the Governor urged them to give their best to bring more laurels for Arunachal Pradesh.

Large number of people, officials from the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs, Governor Secretariat and other departments and students from Capital Complex, including Government Secondary School, G-Sector, Naharlagun participated in the programme.