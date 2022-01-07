Arunachal: Assam Rifles paid homage to Martyr Rfn Longdon Wangsu

LONGDING- The Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (North) paid homage to Late Rifleman Longdon Wangsu, 16 Assam Rifles at Niausa village of Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh on 07 Jan 2022.

Rifleman Longdon Wangsu was martyred in an IED explosion in Manipur’s Thoubal district on 05 Jan 2022.

During the solemn ceremony, Brig Vijay Chahar, Cdr 25 Sect Assam Rifles paid tributes to the brave soldier. In addition, dignitaries from the civil administration and thousands of villagers gathered to bid farewell to the son of the soil.

The grief stricken family was offered all possible assistance and support from the Longding Battalion.