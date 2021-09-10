Arunachal: APSCPCR team visit child care institution at Lumla

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- The Arunachal Pradesh State commission for Protection of Child Rights ( APSCPCR ) headed by its Chairman Mrs Gumri Ringu, members Mr Ngurang Achung and Mr chongruju alongwith members from DCPU Tawang visited and inspected child care institution at Lumla this morning.

The commission in the afternoon had an interactive meeting with all the stake holders at Zomkhang hall,Tawang. Speaking on the occasion Chairperson Mrs Gumri Ringu informed that this is her maiden visit to Tawang after assuming the responsibilities of Chairperson APSCPCR, the chairperson APSCPCR gave awareness on the authority of the commission and role of Special Juvenile police unit, procedures of handling cases related to POCSO and provisions of special

courts for trial of such cases within twenty four hours. She further asked the police and Child welfare committees to work in close coordination.

Member APSCPCR Ngurang Achung spoke about the powers and functions of the commission. The commission has the power of a civil court it can summon the cases related to exploitation of child rights and its protection he added. While the other member of the commission Niri Chongruju highlighted on role of Juvenile justice Boards, Childcare institutions, and District child protection units.

We all should work together and must ensure that no child is exploited, their rights are to be protected, APSCPCR has been functioning since last one year but due to pandemic we are not able to visit the districts and give awareness in this regard he added.

DC Tawang , Sang Phuntsok, in his address said children are most vulnerable and voiceless section of the society, though crime rate in Tawang is very low but we cannot rule out that crime against children is nil, because most of the crimes against children happens in the four walls and goes un reported. He further appreciated the Commission for conducting the interactive session and giving awareness in this regard.

Earlier CDPO cum DCPO Tawang Mrs Dondup Pema and Chairperson CWC Tawang Mrs Nawang Yuton gave presentation on status of DCPU,CWC and JJB in Tawang district.

The Commission and its members expressed satisfaction on functioning of CCIs in Tawang.