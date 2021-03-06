Arunachal: APB&OCWWB organised awareness programmme for the welfare of workers community

NIRJULI- The Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) is continue with creating awareness and sensitization porgramme in various parts of state for the welfare of the workers community. Said OSD Tadung Regia.

Rigia was addressing the day long awareness programme here at Nikum Niya Hall today inform that ” Recently a mass awareness and health camp was held in Kamle district and today we have organised two awareness camp simultaneously at Namsai and Nirjuli.”

“We have registered around 300 workers and even we have offered for spot registration to the workers who may be able to avail the benefits of the Board and the government time to time’ informed Rigia.

All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU) Dana Tadu attended as guest of honour urge upon the Board to deliver the quality items/kits to the workers community so that it can be used for a maximum period.

Registration Officer, executive members of AAPLU Capital unit which include President Dana Loma, Women Wing President Bengia Yayum also spoke on the occasion.