Arunachal: After 9 Hours on foot, team reaches Luguthang village in Tawang dist to vaccinate people

TAWANG- DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok, and ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu Personally monitored Inoculation of covid-19 vaccine at Luguthang on 12th of this month.

The vaccination camp here was conducted to cover the 16 left out grazers, who couldnt be given the jab last time in a special vaccine drive In between Thingbu hydel and Luguthang at a place called DOMTSANG on 19th of may 21.

This time the team led by the DC Tawang comprising ZPC Leki Gombu ADC Jang RD Thungon,EAC Thingbu Pemtan Monpa, DRCHO Tawang Dr Rinchin Neema, SVO Dr. Thupten Tashi and DIPRO Tawang Nawang Chotta took nine hours tough journey passing through inhospitable rainy weather throughout the day surpassing high altitude on foot from Thingbu hydel.

The journey on foot started at 7:15 am with first climb of Nyukteng peak one of the most exhausting climb and culminating with last climb of Nahchhot peak reaching village by 4:30 pm after nine hours of tough and gruelsome journey, cutting through deep forests, swampy foot track and criss crossing Luguthang river a tributary of Tawang chhu several times.

Next morning DC, ZPC and the officers had a short meeting with the villagers following all the SOPs in which the developmental activities being taken up in the village were reviewed,the villagers appreciated and conveyed their gratefulness for first ever visit of DC and ZPC of the district in their village.

The meeting was followed by inoculation of vaccine to 16 left out villagers,who were called back to village through special messengers for the vaccine.The DRCHO himself inoculated vaccines. Besides vaccination 19 other patients were also treated for different ailments while Dr.Thutan Tashi, Sr. Veterinary Officer gave free medicine for diarrohea,De worming and various other ailments of livestocks.

After vaccination the team visited the stupa constructed in memory of late Dorjee Khandu former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh,his helicopter crashed around three hours journey from this stupa at a place called Serchungla on 30th April 2011.

Later they also inspected the ongoing work of potable drinking water supply for the village and village Primary school. The team reached back headquarters on 13/07/2021 after cent percent successful completion of first dose of covid 19 vaccination.