Arunachal: 10-day international workshop on ‘21st century skills for Personal and Professional Life’ concludes

ITANAGAR- The 10-day international workshop on ‘21st century skills for Personal and Professional Life’ organized by Rajiv Gandhi University’s Department of Psychology and Department of Social Work in collaboration with Department of Psychology, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi and Society of Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SOIOP) concluded here today with the valedictory function.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha in his speech highlighted the importance of using the right kind of skills at the right time. He emphasized on the importance of zeal to learn new skills as an asset. He pointed on the significance of storytelling skills a teacher should have for better learning experience in a classroom.

Guest of Honor, Prof. Saroj Verma, Head, Department of Psychology, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi congratulated the organizing committee for successful conduct of the program. She also congratulated the participants for successfully completing the workshop and asked them to use their acquired knowledge for the well-being of oneself and society.

Dr. N.T Rikam, registrar, RGU highlighted the importance of honesty, integrity, positive attitude, adaptability, and problem-solving skills. He also focused on culture sensitivity and willingness to learn more in one’s professional life.

Prof. Otem Padung, Finance Officer, RGU, stressed on the significance of developing a good leadership skill for better society and the importance of integrating ICT as a channel to promote such skills.

Prof. Tana Showren, Dean Faculty of Social Science, RGU, also stressed on the importance of digital technology and on taking advantage of technology driven knowledge and ability of human cognition. He also focused on the importance of media literacy, technology literacy, and ability to think critically.

Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro VC, RGU, highlighted the rise of global economy, third world consumerism, and rapid rise in private enterprise and the need of diff types of skills to cope with these changes such as critical thinking to form judgement and logical conclusion, encourage creativity to generate new ideas, to encourage collaboration, technology literacy, and finally is skill to be individually happy and happy for community welfare.

Prof. S. N. Deb, Director, RGNIYD, Sriperumbudur, India started the first technical session of the first day on the topic “Understanding Skill Development”, followed by Prof. Claude-Hélène Mayer, Department of Industrial Psychology and People Management, University of Johannesburg, South Africa, on the topic of Emotion Management and Emotional intelligence in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

On the second day Dr. Nilesh Thakre, Department of Psychology SNDT Women’s University Mumbai, India, presided over the first session on the topic of skills that make one a great leader. The second session was delivered by Alexander Haener, Managing Director Phönix Resilience Basel, Switzerland, on the topic of Stress.

On the third day, the first session was presented by Ivy Roy, Freelance HR Consultant, Singapore, on the topic “Work life balance”. Followed by the second technical session on “self-care and mental health and wellbeing” presented by Prof. Yasuhiro Kotera, Academic Lead for Counselling, Psychotherapy & Psychology, University of Derby, Online Learning, Derby, United Kingdom.

On the fourth day, Dr. Rajnish Ratna Gedu, College of Business Studies, Royal University of Bhutan, Gedu Chukha, Bhutan, presented on “competency development for effective teaching and learning”. The next session was presented by Debati Ghosh, Managing Director, Metanoia Consulting, Reading, England, United Kingdom, on “skills of tomorrow and future of work”.

On the fifth day, Dr. Narsingh Kumar, Department of Psychological Sciences School of Human Sciences Central University of South Bihar Gaya, India, presented on “Skills for sustainable future”. The next session was presided by Basant Krishna Tripathi, Director HR–Global HR Business Partner, AVEVA, Cambridge, United Kingdom, presented on “Train for tomorrow the new normal”.

The Sixth day was mainly focused on work life balance, Dr Ritu Sharma, Department of Liberal Arts, Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Ahmedabad, India, presented in topic “synchronizing personal and professional life in new India: Work life balance pre and post Covid”. The next presenter was Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Senior Lecturer Psychology, Oxford Brookes University, Oxford, United Kingdom, on the topic of Understanding and dealing with Mental Health issues in our lives.

On the seventh day, Prof. Dharmendra Jain, Department of Cardiology, Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India, presented on the topic “Managing physical health: A Cardiologist Perspective”. Followed by Prof. Sandeep Kumar, Department of Psychology, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India, on the topic “creativity, innovation and life”.

On the eighth day, the first session was chaired by Prof. Sandeep Kumar, Department of Psychology, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India, on the topic “Nutrition & Lifestyle skills to fight off stress”. The second session was deliberated by Prof. Luis Borao Zabala, Department of Psychology, University of Zaragoza, Zaragoza, Spain, on the topic “About third generation Psychotherapies”.

On the ninth day, Dr. Rabindra Kumar Pradhan, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, West Bengal, presented on EQ skills and competencies. The next presenter Divya Verma, HR and Corporate Trainer, International University of Applied Sciences, Dornbirn, Austria, deliberated on “Cross cultural competency”.

On the tenth day, Dr. Rita Rani Talukdar, Department of Psychology, Gauhati University, Guwahati, India, presented on “Effective communication skills”. Dr. Juhi Deshmukh, Department of Psychology, S B Phule University, Pune, India, deliberated on topic “Being a Hero: A work life fit Perspective”

Earlier the welcome address was delivered by Dr. Dharmeshwari Lourembam, Head i/c, Department of Psychology, RGU. Prof. Sandeep Kumar, Secretary, SOIOP briefly summarized the proceedings of the 10 days’ workshop, while the vote of thanks was extended by Dr. Kakali Goswami, Co-convenor, RGU.