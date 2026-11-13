Assam: 23 Killed, 7 Injured in Devastating Truck-Bus Collision Near Kaziranga﻿ National Park

GUWAHATI: At least 23 people were killed and seven others injured after a truck collided with a minibus near Kaziranga in Assam’s Golaghat district on Thursday.

The accident occurred at Rongajan, near Kaziranga, when the minibus, travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon, collided with a container truck.

According to officials, the impact of the collision was severe, leaving the minibus extensively damaged and trapping several passengers inside the mangled vehicle. Police personnel, emergency teams and local residents rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

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An Executive Magistrate of Golaghat district said that doctors had confirmed the deaths of 23 people, while the identities of the victims were being ascertained.

Earlier, Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka had said that the death toll could rise as bodies were being recovered from the severely damaged bus.

The injured passengers were shifted to Kohora Model Hospital for treatment. Several of them were reported to be in critical condition, raising concerns that the casualty figure could increase.

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Preliminary information indicated that the minibus may have been travelling at a high speed in an area where traffic restrictions are imposed due to its proximity to the Kaziranga National Park region.

Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the collision were being investigated. According to the preliminary assessment shared by the authorities, the driver of the minibus may have lost control of the vehicle before it collided with the container truck.

Rescue operations continued at the accident site as authorities worked to recover victims and ensure immediate medical assistance to the injured.

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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep grief over the tragedy and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the scale of the tragedy had shaken the State and assured that the government’s immediate priority was to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured.

He said Minister Atul Bora was present at the site and personally overseeing the relief arrangements.

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi also expressed grief over the incident, conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. He stressed the importance of continuing rescue efforts and ensuring proper medical treatment for the survivors.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the accident while identification of the deceased and relief operations remain underway.