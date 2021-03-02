 Arunachal:  Villagers volunteer to construct two classrooms for Darne LPS

PASIGHAT- Showing a good example of ‘not only wait government for help’, the villagers of Darne village near Romdum town, the HQ of Mebo Sub-Division, volunteered themselves by constructing two classrooms for Lower Primary School, Darne to mitigate the shortages of classroom for the students.

The Darne villagers led by one Maklung Apum, a young social worker constructed 2 classrooms for the village school by donating CGI sheets, cements, sand gravels, iron rod, wiring and bamboos etc without waiting for the government to provide funds for extension of two classrooms that was in grave need for the students.

While Head teacher in-charge of the school, M. Megu provided a sum of Rs. 5000 for the refreshment of the classroom constructing villagers as a gesture of appreciation to the villagers whose noble initiative will also inspire others.

“On behalf of all the students and teaching community I am very grateful to Maklung Apum and the villagers of Darne for their generosity and immense concern for the school which was in short of classrooms” said M. Megu.

Meanwhile, Jongge Yirang, Dy. Director of School Education, East Siang District also appreciated the social service extended by the villagers and social worker, Maklung Apum.

“Such voluntary help to the school by the villagers without depending and waiting for the government funds will inspire many others not only in Mebo or East Siang district area, but also to the people across the whole of the state”, said Yirang.