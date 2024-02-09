ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Road Traffic awareness camp held at Longding

The event was marked with an awareness campaign across Longding Township.

Last Updated: February 9, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Road Traffic awareness camp held at Longding

LONGDING- Road Traffic rules and regulations awareness camp conducted by District transport department Longding on Friday in observation of National Road Safety Month 2024.

The District Transport Department in collaboration with the District Administration, Traffic Cell APP Longding and District Transport Union Longding observed the National Road Safety Month.

Arunachal: Road safety awareness programme held at Yupia

The event was marked with an awareness campaign across Longding Township.

Related Articles

Announcement regarding introduction of online challan for traffic violators, distribution of pamphlets inscribed with traffic safety norms and an amount of fines to be imposed on traffic norms violations were the highlights of event.

Arunachal: Road Traffic awareness camp held at Longding

The awareness camp emphasizing on the theme “ Be a road safety hero” the participants were asked to take a pledge to observe traffic safety norms and contribute in making the roads safer.

Tags
Last Updated: February 9, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: We are not “Aya Ram Gaya Ram” – Takam Sanjoy

Arunachal: We are not “Aya Ram Gaya Ram” – Takam Sanjoy

Arunachal: Governor felicitates RD Parade NCC Cadets

Arunachal: Governor felicitates RD Parade NCC Cadets

Arunachal: Nine injured after Foot suspension bridge collapsed in Lungpang village

Arunachal: Nine injured after Foot suspension bridge collapsed in Lungpang village

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Constructs Toilet Block at a Govt school at Mopakhat

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Constructs Toilet Block at a Govt school at Mopakhat

Arunachal: In Major Reshuffle, State Govt Transfers 37 APCS officers

Arunachal: In Major Reshuffle, State Govt Transfers 37 APCS officers

Arunachal: Alumni of JNC Economic dept rejuvenates office room, donates White Board and Chairs as a payback gesture

Arunachal: Alumni of JNC Economic dept rejuvenates office room, donates White Board and Chairs as a payback gesture

Arunachal: programme on cultivation, post-harvest management & value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants concludes in Kiyit village

Arunachal: programme on cultivation, post-harvest management & value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants concludes in Kiyit village

Arunachal: Tanpho Wangnaw lays the foundation stone of Anglo-Wancho War Memorial

Arunachal: Tanpho Wangnaw lays the foundation stone of Anglo-Wancho War Memorial

Arunachal: Eighteen days Anthropological field work at Borduria Village completed successfully

Arunachal: Eighteen days Anthropological field work at Borduria Village completed successfully

Arunachal: Paumpare Admin Starts Market Inspection from Mengio Market

Arunachal: Paum pare Admin Starts Market Inspection from Mengio Market

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button