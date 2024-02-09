Arunachal: Road Traffic awareness camp held at Longding

LONGDING- Road Traffic rules and regulations awareness camp conducted by District transport department Longding on Friday in observation of National Road Safety Month 2024.

The District Transport Department in collaboration with the District Administration, Traffic Cell APP Longding and District Transport Union Longding observed the National Road Safety Month.

The event was marked with an awareness campaign across Longding Township.

Announcement regarding introduction of online challan for traffic violators, distribution of pamphlets inscribed with traffic safety norms and an amount of fines to be imposed on traffic norms violations were the highlights of event.

The awareness camp emphasizing on the theme “ Be a road safety hero” the participants were asked to take a pledge to observe traffic safety norms and contribute in making the roads safer.