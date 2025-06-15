Arunachal: RGU Ranks 13th Nationally, Tops Among Central Universities in Northeast India in IIRF 2025 Rankings

GUWAHATI- In a significant academic achievement, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has been ranked 13th among all central universities in India in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2025, while securing the top position among central universities in Northeast India for the second consecutive year.

The IIRF 2025 rankings—featuring top institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, and Banaras Hindu University—highlight RGU’s steady ascent as a center of academic excellence and innovation.

The ranking system evaluates higher education institutions based on critical parameters such as teaching-learning resources, research output, industry interface, placement performance, and international outlook.

RGU’s impressive performance follows another key milestone: being awarded Grade ‘A’ accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), recognizing the university’s academic standards, infrastructure, and governance.

Vice Chancellor Prof. S. K. Nayak hailed the achievement as a proud moment for the university, stating:

“This is a moment of immense pride for all of us at Rajiv Gandhi University. With the dedicated people we have in our institution, we will continue to grow and reach new horizons. This achievement is in line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.”

Registrar Dr. N. T. Rikam attributed the success to the collective efforts of the RGU community, saying:

“This reflects the hard work and dedication of our students, faculty, and staff. We also thank the state government for their continuous support.”

In the regional comparison, Tezpur University (24th), Mizoram University (25th), and Central Agricultural University (26th) followed RGU in the rankings, demonstrating its continued leadership in Northeast India’s higher education landscape.

With a vision centered on inclusive growth, innovation, and academic excellence, Rajiv Gandhi University is steadily carving a prominent place for itself in India’s educational framework.