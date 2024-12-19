ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ‘Prashasan Gaon ki Ore’ under Good Governance week launched in Lohit

TEZU- In a bid to enhance governance and improve public service delivery, ADC Tezu Rebecca Tayeng inaugurated a week-long initiative on Monday, which will run from 19th to 24th December 2024.
The event, held in Tezu, marked the launch of the nationwide campaign “Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore 2024,” a key component of the program aimed at strengthening the connection between the administration and rural communities.
Addressing the gathering, ADC Tayeng emphasized the significance of the campaign, which will include the organization of special camps across the district. These camps are designed to provide direct access to government services, promote transparency, and ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the grassroots level.
Tayeng urged Heads of Departments (HoDs) and government officials to work collaboratively to make public service delivery more efficient, responsive, and accessible to the people.
She stressed that the initiative would play a crucial role in bridging the gap between the administration and the rural population, fostering better communication, and improving overall governance.
The launch event set the stage for a series of activities aimed at promoting citizen engagement and addressing local challenges through effective governance.
The initiative is expected to not only enhance service delivery but also build trust and accountability between the administration and the people it serves.

