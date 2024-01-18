Arunachal: Jang Police recues 10 stranded tourists in Sela Pass

ITANAGAR- The Jang police team has rescued 10 tourists, including three women, stranded in high-altitude areas in Sela-pass in West Kameng due to snowfall and inclement weather, officials said on Thursday. The rescue team led by S.I. Pema Wangchu from Jang Police Station.

In view of the recent heavy snowfall, In and Traffic Advisory, the West Kameng district administration informed that “ due to incessant and heavy rainfall expected in an around sela pass & Baishaki areas in the upcoming days, the likelihood of road blockades and incidents affecting commuters is high.

Keeping this in mind, All vehicles must carry snow chain, as compulsory precaution. It was also advised to refrain from Travelling through the risky are after 2 pm.