Arunachal: Former Minister Medi Ram Dodum passes away

ITANAGAR- Former Arunachal Pradesh Minister Medi Ram Dodum passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness, his family sources said. He was 69 and is survived by six children, including three daughters, grandchildren, and siblings.

Born on August 5, 1955, to Late Worung Dodum and Late Jaya Dodum of Mlorang village in East Kameng district, M. R. Dodum, who has the distinction of being the first Cabinet Minister from Bameng Assembly Constituency, leaves behind a legacy of dedicated public service and personal warmth that touched many lives.

He plunged into electoral politics in 1984 when he unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from the Doimukh-Sagalee constituency as an independent candidate.

After initially joining the regional People’s Party of Arunachal, he later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1986 and was made the party’s state secretary.

In 1988, he joined the Congress party, and a year later he was appointed as the party’s state secretary.

After serving the party in various capacities, in 1995 he successfully contested the Bameng Legislative Assembly in East Kameng district on a Congress ticket.

Dodum served with distinction first as the Deputy Minister of Horticulture in former Chief Minister Gegong Apang’s Cabinet. In 1996, he was elevated to a Cabinet berth and entrusted with the Horticulture & Fisheries portfolios till 1999.

His tenure was marked by significant contributions to the development of the horticulture and fisheries sectors, reflecting his deep commitment to improving the livelihoods of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Dodum was known for his adventurous spirit and his love for the outdoors. He travelled extensively across the country, enjoying hobbies such as hunting, fishing, and reading. His passion for travel and reading fuelled his lifelong quest for knowledge and understanding.

He was instrumental in helping framing the bye-laws of the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society in 1979. Before diving into active electoral politics, Dodum was also instrumental in the formation of the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA).