Arunachal: Fire Breaks Out in Pasighat’s Ruying Colony, No Casualties

PASIGHAT- A fire broke out in Ruying Colony here early Sunday morning, reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit. The incident occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m., when residents noticed smoke and flames emerging from a room in one of the houses.

Emergency responders and local residents quickly alerted the authorities. Firefighters reached the scene promptly and managed to contain the blaze before it could spread to nearby homes. The fire was completely extinguished soon after, confirmed Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayub Boko.

No injuries or casualties were reported, though some household equipment and property were damaged. The affected house belonged to Tunang Borang. Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause and assess property losses.

Dy. SP Ayub Boko cautioned residents across East Siang district to remain vigilant against fire hazards during the dry winter months. He reminded citizens that Pasighat often experiences strong evening and morning winds during this season, which can rapidly intensify fire incidents. He urged the public to report emergencies immediately via Fire Helpline 101 or OC Fire number: 8257923145.

Pasighat, currently being developed under the Smart City Mission, has faced repeated fire incidents during past winters—largely due to the town’s traditional housing structures made of thatch, toko patta (Himalayan/Assam fan palm), bamboo, and wood. These materials, combined with high winds, make the area particularly vulnerable.

Civil society groups and residents have repeatedly appealed to the authorities to better equip Pasighat’s fire station and nearby outposts at Ruksin and Mebo, urging that firefighting teams remain on high alert 24×7 during the dry season. Locals have previously alleged delayed responses or insufficient water availability during emergencies.

The incident has once again underscored the urgent need for improved preparedness and infrastructure as Pasighat transitions toward becoming a modern smart city.