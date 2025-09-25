Arunachal: DNGC Hosts Cosmic Curiosity Carnival 2.0, Bridging Science and Imagination

ITANAGAR- The Science Club of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) successfully organized the second edition of its annual event, “Cosmic Curiosity Carnival 2.0”, themed “Bridge between Worlds: Science and Imagination” on 20th and 25th September 2025.

The event aimed to foster scientific temper, creativity, and healthy competition among students while highlighting the connection between science and imagination.

The carnival featured Sudoku and Chess competitions on 20th September, followed by a Poster Presentation on 25th September.

Inter-departmental competitions saw enthusiastic participation from students of science departments and anthropology. While Sudoku and Chess sharpened logical thinking and mental agility, the Poster Presentation themed “Uncovering the Science Behind Everyday Wonders” encouraged students to showcase scientific insights in daily life. Nearly 60 students participated, demonstrating creativity, skill, and innovative thinking.

Competition Results:

Sudoku: 1st – Tanu Kochung (Mathematics), 2nd – Boya Gumja (Mathematics), 3rd – Ramya Sonali (Zoology)

Chess: 1st – Yikar Bui (Mathematics), 2nd – Nujey Mara (Anthropology)

Poster Presentation: Best Poster – Charu Laxmi & Logum Mosi (Chemistry), Best Scientific Content – Bolisa Yobin (Zoology), Most Innovative Idea – Nabam Momu (Zoology), Best Interdisciplinary Approach – Chow Takar Manchey (Zoology)

The Prize Distribution Ceremony was graced by Dr. M.Q. Khan, Principal of DNGC, along with HODs, faculty, participants, and winners. Dr. Gyati Tachang Tado, Convenor of the Science Club, welcomed attendees and highlighted the importance of nurturing curiosity and scientific exploration.

Dr. Khan congratulated all winners and participants and inaugurated annual department-wise competitions for Best Discipline, Best Cleanliness, and Department of the Year. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Ratna Tayeng, Co-Convenor of the Science Club.

The Cosmic Curiosity Carnival 2.0 emerged as a vibrant platform for students to display talent, engage in meaningful competitions, and celebrate the joy of learning—successfully bridging the worlds of science and imagination while reflecting the dynamic academic spirit of DNGC.