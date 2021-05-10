Arunachal: CoSAAP mourns LD Thongdok demise

ITANAGAR- The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has deeply mourned the untimely demise of Late Er. LD Thongdok, Superintending Engineer, PWD (Highway) who succumbed to COVID-19 in New Delhi on Saturday last. After testing COVID-19 positive and complaining of breathing problems, he was kept on ventilation since Friday.

Born in 1964 in Rupa in West Kameng district, Thongdok completed his civil engineering from the University of Delhi. He joined Arunachal Engineering Service in 1987 and he was very calm, sincere and discipline officer. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and two sons.

The apex employees organization of the state extend its heartfelt gratitude to the team of officers at New Delhi led Marto Bagra, (DRC & President Delhi Unit, CoSAAP), Anupam Yadav, OSD to HCM, Komjum Riba, Addl. PS to MoS Sports & Youth Affairs, Yudhister, Protocol Officer to MoS Sports & Youth Affairs, Sangeet Dubey, DRC, Dilip Aggarwal, AE (PWD) and others who immediately rushed to the Sardar Valla Bai COVID hospital, New Delhi for thier valuable helps extended during the tough time.

CoSAAP Conveys its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and Pray for Eternal Peace of the Departed Soul. CoSAAP also appealed the State Govt. particularly the department of PWD (Highway) to render immediate relief services including providing a compassionate appointment in govt. Job to the bereaved family member of Lt. Thongdok.