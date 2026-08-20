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Around 30 Himalayan University Students Join BSI Training on Plant Taxonomy﻿

The Botanical Survey of India organised the training in Itanagar to strengthen awareness and capacity-building in plant taxonomy, biodiversity documentation and conservation, with special emphasis on mushrooms.

Last Updated: 20/08/2026
2 minutes read
Around 30 Himalayan University Students Join BSI Training on Plant Taxonomy﻿

ITANAGAR-  The Botanical Survey of India (BSI), Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre, Itanagar, organised a training programme on plant taxonomy with special emphasis on mushrooms, bringing faculty members and students from various institutions together for exposure to plant identification, classification, biodiversity and conservation.

The programme’s central focus was to strengthen awareness and capacity-building in plant taxonomy and biodiversity conservation, particularly among young students and researchers. The initiative also provided participants an opportunity to interact with experts working in the field.

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The programme began with inaugural remarks by Dr. Krishna Chowlu, HOO, BSI, APRC, Itanagar, followed by a lecture by Dr. Arindam Barman, Head, Department of Horticulture, Rajiv Gandhi University.

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A special lecture on plant taxonomy was delivered by Dr. Raja Hussain, Dean, Academic Affairs, Himalayan University. He highlighted the role of taxonomy in the identification, scientific naming and classification of plants, as well as its importance for biodiversity documentation, research and conservation.

The programme also featured an address by Dr. Egam Basar, Director, State Horticulture, Research and Development Institute, Itanagar, followed by remarks from Chief Guest Oken Tayeng, MLA, Mebo Assembly Constituency.

The highlight of the training was a special lecture on “Mushroom” by Dr. Kanad Das, Director, Botanical Survey of India, who shared insights into mushrooms and their scientific importance.

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Himalayan University had significant participation in the programme, with its faculty represented by Dr. Raja Hussain, Dr. Sonbeer Chack, Head of the Department of Agriculture, and Dr. Pyonim Lungphi, Head of the Department of Botany.

Around 30 students from the Agriculture and Botany departments of Himalayan University actively participated in the training. Their participation gave them an opportunity to interact with experts and gain exposure to the practical and scientific aspects of plant identification, classification, biodiversity and conservation.

The participation of the university’s faculty and students was also presented as part of its emphasis on experiential learning, biodiversity education, scientific research and collaboration with institutions such as the Botanical Survey of India.

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The training comes at a time when scientific documentation of plant diversity is important for research and conservation. By introducing students to taxonomy and mushroom studies through direct interaction with specialists, the programme sought to build a stronger foundation of scientific knowledge among the next generation of students and researchers.

The programme concluded with an emphasis on expanding awareness and capacity-building in plant taxonomy and biodiversity conservation, particularly among young people who may contribute to future research and conservation efforts.

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Last Updated: 20/08/2026
2 minutes read
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