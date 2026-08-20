H-Spring Foundation Marks 3 Years, Renews Commitment to Children with Special Needs

PASIGHAT- H-Spring Foundation has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening programmes and expanding outreach for children with special needs and their families as the Pasighat-based organisation enters its fourth year.

The commitment was renewed as the Foundation celebrated its 3rd Foundation Day on August 19, 2026, at the H-Spring Foundation Campus in Pasighat, highlighting three years of efforts towards promoting inclusion, dignity and equal opportunities for children with special needs.

The programme was attended by Bandhana Deori, retired IRS officer, as Chief Guest, and M. Taku, Deputy Director-cum-District Child Protection Officer, as Guest of Honour.

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Others present included Minam Taloh, CDPO; Col. Ashish Raisinghani of BRO; Obuk Dupak, Head Gaon Bura, Mirku; C. Gao, GPC, Mirku; representatives from the Department of Social Work, Arunachal Pradesh University; parents, philanthropists, donors, well-wishers and supporters of the Foundation.

Presenting an overview of the organisation’s work, H-Spring Foundation Chairperson Dr. Oimang Megu highlighted its three-year journey, vision, major initiatives and achievements through a presentation. She also outlined the Foundation’s efforts to support children with special needs and their families.

The Foundation Day celebration served not only as a review of the organisation’s journey so far but also as a platform to underline its future priorities. As it enters its fourth year, H-Spring Foundation said it intends to strengthen existing programmes, broaden its outreach and continue working towards a society where every child is valued and provided opportunities to learn, develop and participate meaningfully.

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Several dignitaries appreciated the Foundation’s initiatives aimed at creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for children with special needs. The contribution of philanthropists and donors was also acknowledged, with the Foundation noting that their support has helped sustain and expand its programmes.

The celebration also placed the children themselves at the centre of the programme. Children and women staff members of H-Spring Integrated School presented a cultural programme featuring dance, singing and poetry recitation. The children also presented handmade cards and crafts to the dignitaries.

The event reflected the Foundation’s broader emphasis on participation and inclusion by providing children an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities and creativity before parents, guests and community members.

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The Foundation’s renewed commitment assumes significance as inclusion requires support extending beyond education alone to participation, dignity, family support and opportunities for children to develop according to their abilities. Its stated focus for the coming year is therefore on consolidating its existing work while reaching more children and families.

The celebration concluded with the Foundation expressing gratitude to guests, parents, staff, community members, donors and well-wishers for their continued support during its three-year journey.