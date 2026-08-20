Kyidphel Farmers Get Support to Shift Towards Organic Vegetable Cultivation

KYIDPHEL- A total of 25 farmers from Kyidphel Block have benefited from a horticulture support programme aimed at promoting organic farming and strengthening local vegetable production under the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) initiative, as part of the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) scheme.

The beneficiaries received summer and winter vegetable seed kits, organic manure, organic plant protection chemicals, power knapsack sprayers and various agricultural tools and implements. The inputs are intended to improve vegetable cultivation, increase productivity and encourage more sustainable farming practices.

The key focus of the programme was not merely the distribution of agricultural inputs, but encouraging farmers to gradually move away from chemical-intensive cultivation towards organic and environmentally sustainable farming.

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Addressing the farmers, Koncho Gyatso, District Horticulture Officer (DHO), Tawang, highlighted the long-term benefits of organic farming. He encouraged farmers to adopt cultivation practices that can help maintain soil fertility, reduce dependence on chemical inputs and support the production of safe and healthy food.

Sange Norbu, Assistant Commissioner, Kyidphel, urged the beneficiaries to make optimum and responsible use of the inputs provided under the scheme. He also stressed the importance of improved horticultural practices for increasing productivity and strengthening the livelihoods of farming communities.

Meanwhile, Tenzin Monpa, ZPM Kyidphel, called on farmers to gradually discontinue the use of chemical fertilizers and adopt organic and environmentally sustainable farming methods. He said such cultivation could help protect the health of farmers and consumers while preserving soil fertility and the natural environment for future generations.

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The initiative is particularly significant because the programme links farmer support with sustainable horticulture and local vegetable production in a border-area community. According to the press release, the distribution reflects the continued efforts of the Horticulture Department to provide quality inputs, promote sustainable horticulture and strengthen local vegetable production under the Vibrant Villages Programme.

The immediate beneficiaries are 25 farmers, but the broader objective is to encourage a gradual shift in cultivation practices and build a more sustainable local farming system. The programme’s stated emphasis on soil health, reduced dependence on chemical inputs and improved productivity places organic cultivation at the centre of its long-term agricultural approach.

The programme concluded with an emphasis on building a greener, sustainable and self-reliant Kyidphel, with healthy soil and locally produced vegetables as key components of that goal.