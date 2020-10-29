Arunachal: CS gives clarion call to fight against drug menace

Itanagar– Alarmed with the increase in drug menace amongst the youngsters in Arunachal Pradesh, the Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar gave a clarion call to the Deputy Commissioners to fight against the drug menace. He was addressing all Deputy Commissioners through a Video Conference (VC) on Friday.

It is now a mission to make Arunachal Pradesh a drug free state, said Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar. Namsai, Lohit, and Anjaw will be taken up as a Pilot project in this Mission to make Arunachal Pradesh a drug free State. he said.

He requested them to take it as a personal responsibility to wipe out the drug menace in their districts and save the younger generation.

He asked them to use their resources and man power to stop the growing menace which the youths are most vulnerable to.

The CS directed them to use all the resources in order to check, control and contain the illicit drugs trafficking, opium and other cultivation etc.

CS also asked the DC Namsai to work on developing the Drug De-addiction centre in Namsai as a Model Institute.

Views and suggestions of NGOs working/running on drugs de- addiction and rehabilitation were also considered in the meeting.