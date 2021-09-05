Itanagar: Capital police busts Bike lifter gang, 11 Bike recovered, 7 including 4 minors arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- In a major breakthrough, after the frequent report of two wheeler theft cases in the twin city, the Capital Police has busted out one gang of two wheeler lifters active in Itanagar Capital Complex.

The team led by SI N. Nishant, OC PS Chimpu and team namely ASI T. Marde, H/C G Sangey, CT Ajay Kumar, CT N Bole, CT Subhankar Singh, CT Vikash Songthing, under the supervision of SDPO Itanagar Kamdam Sikom and SP Capital Jimmy Chiram.

The major breakthrough grown up in the last week when one minor boy was apprehended by local people for his alleged involvement in two wheeler theft case. On getting such clue, Chimpu PS swung into action and started scanning the activities of lifters.

In the last couple of days, Chimpu PS team has recovered 11 two wheelers from Assam/Arunachal area and arrested three persons from Balijuri (Biswanath district ) who are suspected to be involved in dealing with selling of stolen vehicles whereas four persons are found juvenile (CCWL) and dealt as per J.J. Act.

The modus operandi in most of the cases has revealed that they stolen away bike from Chimpu- Itanagar area and disposed it in Seijosa and its adjoining area of Assam over a night at very cheap rate.

Surprisingly, most of the bike is above 1.5 lakhs to 2 lakhs but they used to sell it at Rs.1000 to Rs.3000/- per bike.

It has also revealed that these vehicles were stolen as these were parked in open space or without any proper security and lifters took it very easily from the spot.

Meanwhile the Capital Police l also appreciated Insp Mongol Koyu OC PS Seijosa and IC Tinkhuti Outpost Assam Police for their excellent support during this Operation.