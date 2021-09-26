Assam: 4 school students drown in river Brahmaputra, 3 bodies recovered

ADVERTISEMENT

GUWAHATI- Four school students drowned in river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, Assam on Sunday. Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner said that 4 youths from Pandu ghat area at Guwahati went to swim in the Brahmaputra.

Eyewitness said all the four students went to the Brahmaputra for swimming after returning from the tuition classes. The locals noticed the schoolbags of the students on the banks of river

According to the police, the missing students have been identified as Dayal Sheikh, Abinash Das, Jit Das and Dip Sarkar. All are Class 10 students.

The personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have launched a massive search operation in the river Brahmaputra.

However, bodies of 3 youths have been recovered near Pandhu Ghat area while efforts are on to rescue the 4th youth.