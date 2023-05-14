Arunachal: Ziro sets a record in flower plantation drive

ZIRO- Ziro etched a record of sort in the state with largest number of citizens turning up for a flower plantation drive organized here yesterday.

More than 3000 enthusiastic denizens of the valley planted flowers across the 12 kms Trans Arunachal Highway towards Upper Subansiri District. Starting from the entry point of Ziro police check gate at Siibey, people from all walks of life including citizens, students, panchayat leaders, gaon buras, gaon buris, members of various NGO’s, CBO’s, village clan members, market committee members, Govt. staffs and general masses planted more than 1 lakh ornamental cosmos flower saplings at the NH-13 TAH stretch till Pine Groove.

Initiated by 13-Reru Kalung ZPM Subu Lento, the objective of the mass flower plantation drive was ‘each one plant one’ with a view towards a cleaner and greener Ziro.

Speaking on the occasion, local MLA and Minister Agriculture and Allied Er. Tage Taki said it is our prime duty to keep Ziro Valley clean and beautiful in view of the valley slowly and surely turning into a hot tourist destination place. We should strive to make Ziro as the number one tourist destination place in the state, he said.

Meanwhile, Taki also appealed the owners of the dwelling houses, granaries and rest houses at the paddy fields to paint the roofs of their houses as migratory birds were finding it difficult to land at the paddy fields due to irritations caused by reflections of the white thin sheets on the roofs.

Prominent personalities who participated at the plantation drive included MLA and chairman APB&OCWWB Nyato Dukam, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, former minister Padi Richo, former ACWA president Takam Padu, , Retd. chief engineer Hage Appa, PWD chief engineer Dani Gambo, Director Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Subu Tabin and PHC managing director and contractor of NH-13 TAH Puna Hinda.

While Kalung Reru panchayat leaders will continue with the plantation drive for another one more week, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime announced Rs 2 lakhs from the DC’s untied fund for upkeep and maintenance of the planted flowers.

Ziro Valley, during the next spring season is expected to spring a surprise to the visiting tourists with pleasing cosmos flowers blooming all around the valley giving it a spectacular look befitting of a deserving tourist destination place.