Arunachal: DLMC review meeting held at Tawang

TAWANG- The first District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) review meeting for the year 2022-23 of Tawang District was today convened in the conference hall of DC office Tawang.

The meeting was chaired by DC Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo, which was attended by Adl. DC Lumla, Tashi Dhondup, EAC cum DPO Tawang Choiki Dondup and all the concern officers of executing developmental projects in the District.

Addressing the review meeting DC Tawang said that DLMC meetings are henceforth to be conducted monthly and this will also be an homework for e-pragati meetings. He further said that working patterns has changed, the works pertaining to DC office Tawang on e-office platform is now almost complete, and encouraging other departments and offices at Sub division and Circle level to expedite work towards e-office he said since biggest journey are made with first step and we have to start somewhere.

It takes time to reap the fruits of development but with patience we need to constantly keep on working sincerely he added. He asked the department concerns to increase the pace of work in this season but without compromising with its quality, and also to timely submit Monthly Progress reports and Utilisation Certificates against works under execution and completed.

He appealed all to collectively take responsibility with regard to parking of vehicles in public road and also informed that a meeting with all concern will be called soon to discuss on this matter.

This was followed by power point presentations on achievement status of developmental projects by concern executing department.

Earlier in his welcome address EAC Cum DPO Tawang Choiki Dondup informed that this was the 1st monthly DLMC meeting of Tawang District for the year 2022-23,which was earlier used to be conducted quarterly but state Government has recently decided and instructed to conduct it monthly.

He further informed that henceforth such review meetings are to be conducted every month at Circle and subdivision level by constituting SDLMC (sub-divisional level monitoring committee) and CLMC (Circle level monitoring committee) as well.