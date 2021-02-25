Arunachal:  DCC meeting Held at Longding

LONGDING- The Longding Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego expressed concern over the low credit-deposit (CD) ratio in the district during the District Consultative Committee (DCC) meeting today, and advised the banks to prepare strategies to achieve the targets under the priory sector lending.

He urged the branch managers (BM) to support the movement of SHG-Bank linkage in the district, and advised the bankers to take the help of officials of District administration and other line department.

NABARD’s District Development Manager Kamal Roy advised all the bank branches to conduct financial literacy camps in the villages under their areas of operation and also create awareness about social security schemes.

He also spoke about the CM Krishi Rinn Yoyana, by which the BMs can apply for interest subvention from the state government through the NABARD.

Stating that the recovery position of the district was not upto the mark, SBI Chief Divisional Manager Rajesh Sonwal urged the bank branches to seek the help of government functionaries in this regard and maintain close liaison with the government authorities for recovery of the bank’s dues. Earlier, Mr Sonwal spoke about the CD ratio status, KCC loan, Aadhaar seeding, etc.

The district consultative committee and the district level review committee meeting was attended by Dakli Gara EAC cum PD Longding , SBI managers from Kanubari and Longding, HoDs of line departments, and NERCORMP officials with partner NGOs.