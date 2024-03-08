ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: APWWS Sagalee Branch observes International Women’s Day

The event served as a platform to celebrate the achievements of women, acknowledging their diverse roles and accomplishments.

Last Updated: March 8, 2024
1 minute read

SAGALEE-  APWWS Sagalee Branch in collaboration with the Mete Dene Model Cluster Level Federation, observed  International Women’s Day, at Nyokum Ground, Sagalee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nabam Tuki, MLA of the 15th Sagalee constituency and Former Chief Minister of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh along with Mrs  Yame Higio ADC Sagalee, graced the event as the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour.

Addressing the gathering Nabam Tuki delivered emphasized the pivotal role of women in society. He highlighted their significant contributions, particularly in the fields of economics, justice, and politics.

Arunachal: AAPSU women celebrate Women’s Day with river cleanup, awareness talks

Related Articles

Recognizing the importance of women’s involvement in these areas, he commended their dedication and underscored the need for continued support and empowerment.

The event served as a platform to celebrate the achievements of women, acknowledging their diverse roles and accomplishments.

International Women’s Day is not just a date on the calendar; it is a symbol of progress, a reminder of the challenges yet to be overcome, and a celebration of the incredible women who have paved the way for positive change.

Tags
Last Updated: March 8, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Congress legislature party leader Lombo Tayeng joins BJP

Arunachal: Congress legislature party leader Lombo Tayeng joins BJP

Arunachal: Tuki visits TRIHMS and meets Accident Victim

Arunachal: Nabam Tuki visits TRIHMS and meets Accident Victim

Need for practice of Ethics in Journalism, Credibility a core issues in Arunachal Media: Tongam Rina

Need for practice of Ethics in Journalism, Credibility a core issues in Arunachal Media: Tongam Rina

Arunachal: ICAR-KVK organizes Scientific Advisory Committee Meeting

Arunachal: ICAR-KVK organizes Scientific Advisory Committee Meeting

Arunachal: River clean-up held to mark World Wildlife Day

Arunachal: River clean-up held to mark World Wildlife Day

Arunachal: 2 day Aalo bird walk ‘feathers & footsteps’ concludes successfully

Arunachal: 2 day Aalo bird walk ‘feathers & footsteps’ concludes successfully

Arunachal ranks first among NE states in implementing the JJM scheme

Arunachal ranks first among NE states in implementing the JJM scheme

Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav 2024 begins in Namsai

Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav 2024 begins in Namsai

Arunachal: BJP names Kiren Rijiju, Tapir Gao as LS candidates

Arunachal: Cabinet approves 39 posts of faculties in TRIHMS

Arunachal: Cabinet approves 39 posts of faculties in TRIHMS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button