Nirav Shrestha and Pynshngain Lyngkhoi Clinch Top Honours at MONDURO 6.0 in Tawang﻿

TAWANG- Nepal’s Nirav Shrestha and Meghalaya’s Pynshngain Lyngkhoi emerged as the top winners in their respective categories at the sixth edition of MONDURO, the high-altitude enduro mountain biking championship, which concluded successfully at Drekhang near Tawang Monastery.

The two-day championship, held on November 13 and 14, brought together 25 riders, including international participants, who tested their endurance, technical ability and determination across some of Tawang’s most challenging Himalayan mountain trails.

Organised under the aegis of the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, MONDURO 6.0 was held under the theme “The Ghost of the Mountains”, dedicated to the elusive Snow Leopard.

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Nepal’s Nirav Shrestha Wins Men’s Elite Category

In the prestigious Men’s Elite Category, Nepal’s Nirav Shrestha emerged as champion after demonstrating strong technical skill and endurance across the demanding competition routes.

Christopher Keeling of the United Kingdom secured the runner-up position, while Aaronson Oneil Kharpuri of Meghalaya finished third.

The competition featured challenging alpine trails reaching elevations of up to 14,400 feet, presenting riders with a demanding test of mountain biking skills and physical resilience.

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Meghalaya’s Pynshngain Lyngkhoi Tops Hardtail Category

In the Hardtail Category, Meghalaya’s Pynshngain Lyngkhoi clinched the top position after navigating the demanding downhill stages with precision and determination.

Jarett Bang and Yosame Pakyntein, both from Meghalaya, secured the second and third positions respectively.

The strong performances by riders from Meghalaya also reflected the growing presence of the Northeast in competitive mountain biking.

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International Participation at Tawang Championship

MONDURO 6.0 attracted riders from Nepal, the United Kingdom and Indonesia, alongside participants from Meghalaya and other parts of India.

The international participation underlined the growing profile of the championship and the increasing appeal of Tawang as a destination for high-altitude adventure sports.

Over the two days, competitors covered approximately 22 kilometres across two challenging routes through Tawang’s picturesque but demanding mountain landscape.

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Tawang’s Potential as an Adventure Sports Destination

Beyond the competition itself, MONDURO 6.0 once again highlighted Tawang’s potential as a major destination for mountain biking and adventure tourism.

The combination of high-altitude terrain, challenging trails and spectacular Himalayan surroundings offers opportunities for the development of specialised adventure sports events.

The championship’s Snow Leopard-inspired theme, also described as “Chase the Ghost,” added a conservation dimension to the event by highlighting the importance of protecting Himalayan wildlife and the fragile mountain ecosystem.

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Promoting Mountain Biking in the Region

The successful completion of the sixth edition reflects the continued efforts of the Tawang Cycling Association in promoting mountain biking, adventure tourism and sporting culture in the region.

As adventure tourism continues to grow in Arunachal Pradesh, events such as MONDURO provide a platform not only for competitive sport but also for showcasing the state’s natural landscapes to a wider national and international audience.

With international riders competing on trails reaching 14,400 feet, MONDURO 6.0 has once again reinforced Tawang’s position as one of the region’s promising destinations for high-altitude adventure sports.